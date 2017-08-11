Odisha to revamp Chief Vigilance Officers system, to check corruption: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Source: PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Source: PTI)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the state government was contemplating to revamp the CVO system and put in place an internal vigilance mechanism in different departments and PSUs in order to curb corruption. “The state government is taking steps to put in place an effective internal vigilance mechanism in every government department and state run public sector undertakings by revamping the Chief Vigilance Officers (CVO) system,” Patnaik said while inaugurating the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Odisha Vigilance.

Noting that his government has zero tolerance policy towards corruption, Patnaik said transparent structures, processes and procedures has been put in place to check corruption in all spheres of public life.

He expressed satisfaction over the vigilance implementing three Ts (team work, transparency and technology) while probing into the irregularities in the rural housing schemes.

The government is also taking steps to put in place a preventive vigilance mechanism at block and district level with a key role of Odisha Vigilance under the oversight of a High Powered Committee headed by chief secretary, Patnaik said.

“I hope that the State Vigilance will continue and intensify its public outreach programme to enlist the cooperation of the people and support the community in fighting corruption,” Patnaik said.

The vigilance organisation was set up in Odisha way back in 1957 and emerged as a leading anti-corruption agency in the country, he said.

The quality investigation by the vigilance officers followed by meticulous prosecution by vigilance prosecution system has led to a consistently high rate of conviction in vigilance cases, thereby creating a deterrent effect, the chief minister said.

