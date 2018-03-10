Odisha to continue demand for special category status: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said his government and the ruling BJD will pursue its demand for according special category status for the state.
“We have always been demanding for special category status for Odisha. We’ll do so again,” Patnaik told reporters yesterday while responding to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s demand for such status for it.
Earlier, BJD’s leader in Lok Sabha Bhartruhari Mahtab has said that Odisha will intensify its demand if the Centre grants special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
“Odisha has been demanding for special category state status since long. However, if the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh gets the status, we’ll make our demand more vocal,” Mahtab told reporters.
“However, granting the status to one state and neglecting another is not fair. Any bias of the Central government in this matter will not be tolerated,” Mahtab said.
The chief minister had recently reiterated Odisha’a demand for special category status at a meeting with NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar who met him at the state secretariat.
- Mar 10, 2018 at 3:32 pm1. When politicians make demands for grant of special status to a particular State, they should not overlook serious economic/fiscal implications of according such special status. 2. Early this week chief minister of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and head of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) decided to advise TDP ministers in Union cabinet to resign after NDA govt. refused to accept grant of special status to AP. 3. I think Odisha demand of chief minister Mr. Naveen Patnaik for accord of special status to his State has once again highlighted fact that grant of special status is a complex issue which requires a thorough understanding of the State finances and importance of Central govt. funding for diffe projects sought by the state governments.Reply