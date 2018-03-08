Odisha to attach properties of mining defaulters

On August 2, the Supreme Court directed the Odisha government to recover 100 per cent of the revenue that was illegally generated by mine owners, by December 31. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi/Representational) On August 2, the Supreme Court directed the Odisha government to recover 100 per cent of the revenue that was illegally generated by mine owners, by December 31. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi/Representational)

The Odisha government is initiating processes to attach properties of mine owners, who have not yet paid compensation for illegal mining activities in the state between 2000 and 2010. On August 2, the Supreme Court directed the Odisha government to recover 100 per cent of the revenue that was illegally generated by mine owners, by December 31. This amount due for recovery as penalty was determined at Rs 17,576 crores. As of December 31, the government collected Rs 11,621 crores through full and partial payment by roughly 72 lease holders. However, sources in the mines department say that 56 miners have not yet made full payment of their dues to the government. Odisha’s mines minister Prafulla Mallick on Thursday said the government will now attach properties and houses of defaulters to recover the remaining dues.

