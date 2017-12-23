Odisha: Three arrested in engineer murder case 

Odisha Police arrests three person in connection with the engineer murder case. Picture for representational purpose Odisha Police arrests three person in connection with the engineer murder case. Picture for representational purpose

Three persons, who gunned down an engineer at Kendrapara town in broad daylight on Thursday, have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The police had tracked their mobile phones and nabbed them yesterday. Six mobile phones were recovered from their possession. Extortion was the motive of the crime, police said.

Umakant Panda (23), Sonu Nigam Pradhan (32) and Tofan Pradhan (24), were arrested by special squads constituted for the purpose. Yjey hailed from the Patkura area of Kendrapara district, said Soumendra Priyadarshi, Inspector General of Police (central Range).

On Thursday, the miscreants had gunned down Debashis Sahu (28), an electrical engineer of a private power infrastructure company, near Bada Mangala locality in the heart of the town. The antecedents of the accused persons are being cross checked to ascertain their role in other crimes.

Their possible link with crime syndicates active in Paradip and Kendrapara areas is being looked into, police said. A motor bike and a country-made pistol used to execute the crime were also recovered from them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App