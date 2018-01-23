Odisha teen rape victim ‘kills self’, had accused men in uniform

While Opposition Congress demanded a CBI probe into the alleged suicide, the ruling BJD and opposition BJP termed the situation “unfortunate”. (Representational Image) While Opposition Congress demanded a CBI probe into the alleged suicide, the ruling BJD and opposition BJP termed the situation “unfortunate”. (Representational Image)

A 14-YEAR-OLD rape victim from Odisha’s Koraput district, who had accused four “uniformed” men after the sexual assault on her in October last year, allegedly committed suicide on Monday.

The victim, a student of class IX, allegedly hanged herself in the afternoon when family members were not home, PTI reports. “She was declared ‘received dead’ at the health centre by the doctors,” PTI quoted Sunabeda sub-divisional police officer Narahari Nayak. “She took the extreme step out of frustration at not getting justice,” a relative of the girl told a local TV news channel, according to the report.

On October 10 last year, the victim, from Musaguda village in Koraput, had alleged that she was raped when she was going to nearby Kunduli — she had described that men in uniform had assaulted her. In its report to the Odisha Human Rights Commission, the human rights protection cell of Odisha Police had claimed that the girl was not raped. But the girl had stuck to her claim and reiterated her allegation against “four men in uniform”. The victim had subsequently accused Odisha DGP R P Sharma of trying to bribe her to influence the investigation. Sharma had denied the accusation. Earlier this month, the state government had ordered a judicial probe into the allegations.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is a senior BJP leader from Odisha, tweeted on Monday morning: “Deeply anguished by the suicide of Kunduli gang rape survivor. Law & Order in Odisha has completely collapsed. A little bit of sensitivity on their part could have saved a valuable life. Now after her death, it is even more pertinent to punish all those behind this heinous crime.”

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the girl’s death. “On hearing the tragic incidence of the suicide of the alleged Kunduli rape victim, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expresses deep grief and conveys his deep sympathy to the bereaved family,” a communication from the chief minister’s office said.

While Opposition Congress demanded a CBI probe into the alleged suicide, the ruling BJD and opposition BJP termed the situation “unfortunate”.

State BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said, “The government was told multiple times that the girl needs security, but it took no steps. Naveen Patnaik is a CM who is not available for his MLAs, his MPs, and the people.” Dr Sasmit Patra of the BJD said, “We are pained to receive news of the suicide. The judicial probe is on and the guilty will be brought to justice. The allegations of the BJP do not provide tangible solutions by which something positive can be brought about.”

“The minor was under tremendous pressure and was doubtful about getting justice. It is unfortunate that a young girl had to end her life after being denied justice,” PTI quoted Congress leader Pradeep Majhi. State Women’s Commission chairperson Dr Lopamudra Baxipatra did not respond to requests for a comment. Koraput Superintendent of Police Dr Kanwar Vishal Singh was also unavailable for a comment.

(With PTI inputs)

