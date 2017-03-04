Odisha: Teen killed by cousins over superstition

A 17-year-old college girl was killed by her two cousin sisters over superstitious beliefs at Jharsuguda in Odisha Thursday. Sanjukta Jayapuria was attacked with an idol of lord Shiva when she and her family members were offering prayers at a temple in her village of Bijapalli under Rengali police station. Sanjukta was unwell for some time and her family members believed that she had come under the spell of some evil forces.

“In a bid to ward off evil forces, her two cousins attacked her head with an idol which left her dead on the spot,” Jharsuguda SP Umashankar Das said. The two accused claimed to have been possessed by lords Brahma and Vishnu.

Later, the villagers captured the two girls and locked them in a room before informing the police. Police officials said Sanjukta was not keeping well for the last several months. So her family members contacted Sanjukta’s cousin sisters who are sorcerers.

“A case has been registered. We have arrested the two accused, their parents and another person,” said Brajarajnagar SDPO Nruparaj Dandasena.