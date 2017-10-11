Odisha techie stabbed to death over road rage: Police

The accused were caught based on the video footage obtained from a CCTV camera on a mobile phone tower. (Representational Image) The accused were caught based on the video footage obtained from a CCTV camera on a mobile phone tower. (Representational Image)

A history-sheeter has been arrested in connection with the killing of a software engineer from Odisha which police today said was a fallout of road rage. Police said Karthik (24) threw stones and whipped out a knife when a team went to arrest him yesterday, forcing them to open fire at him. He was injured in the leg while his associate managed to escape.

The case pertains to road rage, deputy commissioner of police (South East Division) M B Boralingaiah said. He said the victim Pranay Mishra’s scooter had hit Karthik and his associate Arun’s motorcycle and the duo had demanded Rs 500 for the damage.

As Mishra refused to pay, they chased and intercepted him before stabbing him to death, Boralingaiah said. Police said Misra was proceeding on his scooter to meet his girlfriend in the early hours of Monday when the incident took place.

The accused were caught based on the video footage obtained from a CCTV camera on a mobile phone tower, they said.

When police went to arrest the duo yesterday near Huskur gate, Karthik and Arun were on a motorcycle. They drove towards Chitnamangala and allegedly attacked police by pelting stones. Police fired at Karthik when he whipped out a knife, injuring him in the leg, police said.

Police arrested him while Arun managed to escape. A search is on to nab him, police said, adding, a case of murder and robbery has been registered against the duo.

