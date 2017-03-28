Odisha: Sushma Swaraj speaks to Naveen Patnaik on abduction of Canadian national

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has spoken to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik regarding the reported abduction of a Candian national in the state.

“I have spoken to Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister regarding the reported abduction of a Canadian national in Koraput district of Odisha,” Swaraj tweeted today.

She has also asked for a report from the state government.

According to local media reports, John, a Canadian national, went on a bike ride into the forests on Monday, but did not come back.

Authorities now suspect that he may have been kidnapped by Naxalites, the reports said, adding a massive search operation has been launched to trace him.

