Odisha student rescued from suspected Blue Whale game

A student of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) was admitted to hospital for his alleged involvement with the deadly online Blue Whale Challenge game, police said on Tuesday. On getting information from the principal of the government-run institution about the abnormal behaviour of the student, police yesterday rescued the 17-year-old student who was mentally depressed, a police official said.

The student was admitted to the hospital here, he said adding that there was no sign of any self-inflicted injury in his body, though he appeared to have been depressed.

His family had been informed.

The youth, who hailed from Jaleswar area in Balasore district, was staying in a private accomodation. Some of his friends observing sudden changes in his behaviour for a couple of days and informed the principal about it.

He was stated to have discussed with some his friends about the game, they said.

