Odisha: Stray dogs feed on corpse of infant inside govt hospital premises

"It was a gory sight. The stray dogs had consumed half of the body. I immediately informed the CDMO Koraput about it," said an eyewitness.

By: Express News Service | Bhubaneswar | Updated: May 16, 2017 1:24 pm
Stray dogs were found devouring the corpse of an infant inside the campus of Jeypore sub-divisional headquarter hospital in Koraput district on Monday afternoon.

Some stray dogs were found devouring the corpse of an infant inside the campus of Jeypore sub-divisional headquarter hospital in Koraput district on Monday afternoon, but hospital officials said they have no information about it.

Locals in Jeypore town of Koraput district on Monday saw a pack of dogs devouring the corpse wrapped in a towel near the ophthalmology department of the sub-divisional hospital in Jeypore and then informed the officials. An eyewitness said that the infant may have been dumped 3-4 days after birth. “It was a gory sight. The stray dogs had consumed half of the body. I immediately informed the CDMO Koraput about it,” said an eyewitness.

Sitanshu Satpathy, the sub divisional medical officer of Jeypore said he took a team of police and hospital officials to the spot soon after the incident was reported to him. “But there was nothing there. We also checked the records of our labour room and found 3 deaths of newborns in last 5 days. All the bodies were taken home by their parents. We are not sure how it happened,” said Satpathy.

In March this year stray dogs were found eating an abandoned newborn’s corpse in Bolangir town. Though locals dispersed the dogs, the corpse was found lying on the road for many hours on the road.

