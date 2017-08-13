Odisha: Special programme to prevent spread of malaria

The health officials have identified over 135 remote villages under the jurisdiction of five community health centres as malaria prone areas. (Representational Image) The health officials have identified over 135 remote villages under the jurisdiction of five community health centres as malaria prone areas. (Representational Image)

A special programme would soon be launched to prevent the spread of malaria in remote areas of Odisha’s Ganjam district. The programme has been christened as “Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran” (DAMON).

The health officials have identified over 135 remote villages under the jurisdiction of five community health centres as malaria prone areas. The community health centres have been identified as Patrapur, Adapada, Badagada, Dharakote and Gallery, they said. “We have decided to hold camps in these remote areas for mass test for malaria. As many as 103 camps will be held in the next three months,” chief district medical officer (CDMO) Saroj Mishra said. Around 15,000 people would be covered under the programme, he said.

People testing positive for malaria will be provided treatment under the programme. Besides other diseases like malnutrition among the children and complicancy among the pregnant women will also be identified in the camps and necessary treatment will be provided, the CDMO said.

District malaria officer (DMO) Uma Shankar Mishra said, DDT would be sprayed in malaria-prone villages. Long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN), a medicated net to beat malaria, will be distributed to the people in the areas. Special attention would be given to pregnant woman and children, he added.

He said in the first six months of the current year, they have tested 5353 malaria positive cases in the district. “We have tested around 2.07 lakh blood samples for malaria during January to June. Of them, 5353 have tested positive,” he said. During the period one death due to malaria was reported from Bamakoi near Digapahandi, he said.

Unofficial sources claimed the malaria toll is more as some deaths occurred in MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

