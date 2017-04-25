Odisha sounds high alert, seals border with Chhattisgarh

Odisha and Chhattisgarh share border. Google Maps Odisha and Chhattisgarh share border. Google Maps

Apprehending influx of Maoists from Chhattisgarh a day after the carnage in Sukma, the Odisha Police on Tuesday sealed the border with the neighbouring state and sounded a high alert in Malkangiri district. Though the Maoist ambush on Monday took place about 45 km from Malkangiri and close to Maharashtra border, the Odisha Police deployed its elite anti-Maoist Special Operation Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF) and jawans of the CRPF and the BSF to ensure there was no influx of ultras in Odisha, state DGP KB Singh said.

Singh said there was every possibility of Maoist ultras preferring to take shelter in Odisha as Maharashtra has already sealed its border with Chhattisgarh. “The central forces and state police have been told to undertake area domination exercise and flush out Maoist rebels, if any,” the DGP told reporters. Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said, “We have sounded a high-alert in the border areas. The whole district has also been put on extra vigil.”

Monitoring has been intensified in all entry and exit points at the bordering areas. Besides, instructions have been given to police officers and combing police parties to coordinate with their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, he said. A similar alert was also sounded along the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB), the police said. As many as 300 heavily armed Maoists ambushed a CRPF contingent yesterday and killed 25 troopers in Chhattisgarh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now