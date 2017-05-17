Odisha: Seven-year-old mentally-challenged kid kept tied in ropes rescued

A 7-year-old boy mentally-challenged boy of Dhenkanal district, kept tied in ropes by his maternal grandmother for last several months, was rescued by officials yesterday. Orphaned since childhood, the boy’s grandmother in Khandiabandha village of the district kept his legs tied to prevent him escaping. While his mother died after his birth, his father remarried leaving him with his 70-year-old maternal grandmother.

Dhenkanal District Child Protection Officer Anuresha Goswami said after being informed about the boy she sent her team of officials who rescued the kid. “Since she is now 70 years old and unable to take care of the boy, she ties his leg with a rope. We have done a medical check-up of the boy. We have now kept him at the open shelter of Maharshi Dayanand Centre. The Child Welfare Committee would take decision whether whether he would be shifted to an institution for mentally-challenged or would undergo treatment,” said Goswami.

