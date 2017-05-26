Odisha set to take advantage from UDAN scheme

In its bid to take advantage from the Ude Deshki Amm Nagarik (UDAN) scheme of the Centre, Odisha govenrment today sought short term project report for operationalization of air ports at Utkela and Joypore within May 31, 2017. The decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting of the State Level Moonitoring Committee presided over by chief secretary A P Padhi.

Padhi asked the executive engineers of concerned districts to submit short term project report by end of this month. He also directed the authorities to expedite preparation of long term DPRs for full phased development of these Airports.

UDAN scheme is being implemented in Odisha in joint collaboration between State and central government. Padhi said that both the unserved and under-served areas would get priority under the scheme.

He said four Airports at Utkela, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Rourkela would be developed for regional air connectivity. Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar has also been included in the list for regional connectivity from state capital.

