Odisha rural polls: Raman Singh ‘clears air’ on Mahanadi dispute

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh. (File Photo) Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh. (File Photo)

Even as the ruling BJD opposed his campaign for BJP in Odisha ahead of panchayat polls scheduled next week, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh Thursday said he was in Odisha to “clear the air” on the ongoing Mahanadi dispute between the two states that was being “blown out of proportion by the ruling BJD government”.

Addressing a gathering at Burda in Bolangir district, Singh said he had come to tell the truth as a neighbour, not as a Chief Minister.

“It’s the duty of a neighbour to resolve a misunderstanding. While Odisha utilises 13 per cent of the water, Chhattisgarh gets only 4 per cent.

The rest 82 per cent goes to the sea. Odisha government can create dams and barrages to reserve the water for its benefit,” Singh said, adding that the Mahanadi water dispute should not be made an issue in the panchayat elections.

Singh, who came to Odisha as a star campaigner for BJP candidates, said he was ready for a discussion to resolve the issue.

While Singh campaigned in Bolangir, BJD activists staged a “Jal Satyagraha” in Sambalpur and Cuttack protesting his visit.

“The Chhattisgarh government has constructed barrages on the Mahanadi river unilaterally which will impact the interest of Odisha. The central government has also remained silent,” said BJD spokesperson Sashibhusan Behera.