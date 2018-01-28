Odisha rape case: Dharmendra Pradhan attacks Naveen Patnaik, dares CM to order CBI probe

Pradhan alleged that the ruling BJD is attempting to suppress and manipulate the forensic report in Kunduli gang rape case (file) Pradhan alleged that the ruling BJD is attempting to suppress and manipulate the forensic report in Kunduli gang rape case (file)

BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday stepped up attack on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik o the er suicide of a minor girl, who had alleged rape by four men in uniform, and dared him to order a CBI probe into the episode.

Noting that Haryana government had handed over a similar rape case to CBI for inquiry, Pradhan dared the BJD government to order a CBI probe into alleged rape of the 14-year-old girl at Kunduli in Koraput on October 10, last year if it has the courage and moral.

The Petroleum Minister was speaking to reporters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme at Sikharchandi Nagar in Patia area here. The rape survivor committed suicide on January 22.

Pradhan alleged that Patnaik is unable to gauge the agony of the people as he has turned “blind due to absolute power.” “The protector becoming a predator in Kunduli gang rape case is an irony for democracy,” claimed the BJP leader.

Pradhan alleged that the ruling BJD is attempting to suppress and manipulate the forensic report in Kunduli gang rape case in a same manner in which it was done in Anjana Mishra rape case of late 90s. Refuting Pradhan’s allegations, BJD spokesperson Amar Satpathy said a judicial inquiry into the incident is underway and there is no attempt to suppress the truth.

