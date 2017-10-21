Odisha: Rain, thundershowers likely in several districts today

The IMD said more rain and thundershowers are expected in Odisha today (File Photo) The IMD said more rain and thundershowers are expected in Odisha today (File Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday said more rain and thundershowers are likely to occur over the next 12 hours in several districts in Odisha, including Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jaipur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Angul, reported news agency ANI. The rainfall, due to a depression which crossed the Odisha coast on Thursday night, was expected to gradually weaken by today.

At least 25 blocks in eight districts witnessed incessant rain on Friday. Average rainfall was recorded at 160.952 mm, in comparison with the state’s average of 48.2 mm, reported PTI. The highest rainfall was reportedly recorded in Kanas block of Puri. The state government called it a calamity, and directed authorities to undertake relief measures, including repairing and restoring public infrastructure.

The collectors of eight districts have been asked to undertake relief measures where required,” Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi was quoted as saying by PTI. The eight districts were Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Puri and Rayagada.

Strong surface wind from the easterly direction with a speed of 45-55 kmph is expected off the Odisha coast, due to which fishermen were advised not to go out to sea, according to a PTI report.

(With inputs from agencies)

