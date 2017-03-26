Odisha railway station manager crushed under goods train

The station manager of Dhenkanal railway station was crushed to death last night after he came under a goods train while inspecting the engine of another goods train. East Coast Railway sources said Pabitra Nayak, 50, the station manager of Dhenkanal station had gone to inspect the rerailment of the derailed engine of a goods train last night. While he was standing on a nearby track, another goods train crushed him.

Nayak’s body has been sent for post-mortem. The goverment railway police is still investigating the details of Nayak’s death. The deceased hails from Kamakhya Nagar block of Dhenkanal.

