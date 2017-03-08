Odisha: Prohibitory orders imposed after group clash

At least three persons were injured and some shops damaged in a clash between two groups prompting the administration to clamp prohibitory orders at Ghoradia in Puri district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The clash took place following an altercation over an incident that occurred on Monday, police said adding that some shops were damaged by a mob during the violence in which three persons were injured.

Crude bombs, sharp weapons, sticks and bottles were used during the clash by both groups, Puri Superintendent of Police Sarthak Sarangi said, adding that tear gas shells were used to stop violence and disperse the trouble makers.

All the injured were admitted to hospital. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were imposed to bring the situation under control, he said.

Police personnel in strength were deployed in the area while senior officials including the district Collector and SP reached the spot.

“The situation in the area is tense but well under control,” the SP said.