Odisha police to probe engineering student’s death in Visakhapatnam college

(Representative Image) (Representative Image)

Following public outrage over the death of an engineering student from Odisha, Sambalpur police has dispatched an investigation team to Vishakapatnam, after the student succumbed to his injuries, allegedly due to ragging by fellow students.

On December 26 last year, Shreyas Kesharwani allegedly received repeated blows on his chest after which he was admitted to a hospital in Rourkela and later shifted to Bhubaneswar. He died on January 6. Locals in his village– Garposh– in Sambalpur district launched a massive agitation and blocked train movement in the area. The villagers have demanded strict action against the college administration and a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

“We have sent a fact-finding team to Vishakapatnam. We will pursue the case now, and transfer the case to Visakhapatnam police,” said Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora. The victim’s family has alleged that the college administration did not act against previous ragging complaints in the college. Shreyas was threatened by the perpetrators not to disclose the incident. However, the family claims to have recorded a video, where the victim has named four perpetrators.

BJD MP Baijayant Panda had tweeted to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to take stringent action against erring educational institutions. “This is unconscionable. Despite many similarly shocking incidents of #ragging deaths, this scourge continues shamelessly. @PrakashJavdekar kindly take stern steps. If you derecognise one or two such colleges, the administrators of all others would get the message.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App