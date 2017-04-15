Odisha: PM Narendra Modi to attend BJP national executive meet in Bhubaneswar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday at around 3 pm to attend the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meet. Earlier on Friday, party president Amit Shah arrived in the city and was welcomed with a garland made of 74 lotus flowers.

The party national executive will hold a meeting on Saturday and Sunday to chalk out a plan for state and general elections scheduled to be held in 2019. The meeting will be held at Janata Maidan and will be attended by over 300 leaders including 13 chief minister, cabinet ministers and LK Advani.

BJP, after having performed well in the recent Assembly elections, is now eyeing to make inroads in Odisha. The party also ended up at second position in the recent local body polls in Odisha.

