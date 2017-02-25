Odisha panchayat, zilla parishad election results 2017 live updates: SEC to announce results at 4 pm

PM Narendra Modi (left) and Naveen Patnaik PM Narendra Modi (left) and Naveen Patnaik

The Odisha State Election Commission (SEC) will declare the results of the elections that were conducted to the panchayats and zilla parishad seats in the state. While the performance of each party, in terms of leads in zilla parishads across several districts, is already known, the official announcement by the election commission is awaited today. A total of 851 zilla parishad seats had gone to the polls between February 13 and 21. Some of the districts that went to the polls include Malkangiri, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh and Mayurbhanj.

In initial numbers obtained from the election commission, the BJP is learnt to have won nearly 306 seats, ten times its tally in the last election. While the Congress tally fell from 126 to 66, the ruling BJD also saw a fall from 651 to 460 seats. Odisha has been ruled by the BJD for the last 17 years under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik.

LIVE UPDATES

11:09 am: The numbers were morale-boosting for the BJP which had not put up a good show in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state in 2014. The party could only win 1 out of 21 seats in the state in 2014.

11:08 am: Except for a few seats, the final numbers are not likely to be different from the initial leads announced earlier.

11:05 am: The results from all districts are likely to be announced in the evening today.

