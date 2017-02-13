Odisha panchayat polls: Voters find names missing from list

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Though the first phase of panchayat elections in Jajpur district remained by and large peaceful, many voters who had voters’ identity cards were seen returning disappointed after not finding their names on the voters’ list. “I have exercised my franchise in every election for the last 25 years. I am surprised that my name is not on the list today,” said Lata Samal of Kumari under Dharmasala block in the district. Samal said she went from both to booth to find out her name on the voters’ list, but was unsuccessful.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Like Samal, a number of voters across the block were seen returning home without casting their votes because their names did not feature on the voters’ list at several polling stations in the block.

The story was similar in Jajpur block in the district where polling was held today along with the Dharmasala block.

Jajpur Sub Collector and Returning officer Narayan Chandra Dhal said voting for the first phase of panchayat polls in Dharmasala and Jajpur blocks in the district was held and more than 61 per cent polling was recorded.

He also admitted of receiving several complaints from voters about their name being missing on the voters’ list.