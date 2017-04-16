BJP national executive meet: Need to reach out to the backward classes among Muslims, says PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters at Bhubaneswar airport on Saturday. PTI Photo Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters at Bhubaneswar airport on Saturday. PTI Photo

Speaking at the BJP’s national executive meet in Bhubhaneshwar on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a need to reach out to the backward classes in the Muslim community, in line with the party slogan ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas‘.

According to NDTV, the prime minister’s remarks came during the party’s two-day national conclave, where a strategy session was underway on the new bill giving constitutional status to the backward commission.

The new bill proposes to do away with the National Commission for Backward classes and replace it with a constitutional entity. The bill, which has been passed in the Lok Sabha but is facing resistance in the upper house, also aims to give power to the Parliament to include any community among the backward classes.

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, criticised the Opposition for stalling the ball. “The OBCs have been demanding constitutional status to the Commission for 30 years. However, the Congress did not do it as it preferred votebank politics… It is unfortunate,” the minister said.

Setting sights on 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi reached Bhubaneshwar on Sunday, for the two-day meet. The PM held a 9-k roadshow in the city before attending the national executive meet. The Prime minister is expected to address the gathering in the evening.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd