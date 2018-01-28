Odisha: Naveen releases book on Biju Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files)

Former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik’s birth centenary was celebrated in Bhubaneswar on Saturday by his son and current CM Naveen Patnaik, along with several top political leaders cutting across party lines.

Tweeting about the event, Naveen said: “It was great pleasure to have enlightened company of Shri @CitiznMukherjee, Shri HD Deve Gowda, Shri LK Advani & Shri @SitaramYechury at Naveen Niwas. Had wonderful interaction over our much loved #Pakhala & Odia delicacies #PiajaPeetha #SagaBadi #Drumstickfry & famed #Chhenapoda.”

Naveen released a book on his father — The Tall Man Biju Patnaik — written by Sundar Ganesan, who said his material on Biju Patnaik “was found scattered all over the world in countries like Indonesia, France, Germany, USA, Russia, Singapore, and other places”.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said he was “honoured (to be invited) because a short man like me will speak of a truly tall man, Shri Biju Patnaik”. He spoke of their mutual good relations, although politically they were not on the same side. Mukherjee also provided anecdotes reminiscing Biju Patnaik’s passion for rapid industrialisation of India.

Advani said, “The moment one reads the book, one starts respecting Biju Patnaik.”

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said, “I strongly feel and recommend that the government of India should confer Bharat Ratna on Biju (Patnaik) for his exemplary service before and after Independence.”

State leaders from all parties also attended the event.

