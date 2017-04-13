Odisha: Naveen Patnaik visits riot-hit areas in Bhadrak, promises relief

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

Five days after the communal riot erupted in Bhadrak, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the town on Wednesday and assured the affected people of full compensation for the damages.

Patnaik, who arrived in a chopper in Bhadrak, visited the affected areas of Apartibindha, Chandan Bazar and Old Town areas. He met the affected people and directed the district administration to submit the damage assessment report within three days. He said vending zones would be set up to rehabilitate traders who lost their shops in the arson.

“All those responsible for the violent incidents will be punished as per law. Further, our state government will take strong steps to counter the divisive forces creating discord and violence in the name of religion and bringing misery to the peace loving people of Odisha,” said Patnaik.

The chief minister spent about half an hour in the town which had witnessed several cases of arson in the aftermath of offensive posts on Ram and Sita on social media. Later he held a review meeting with the district officials.

Meanwhile, the cyber cell of the Odisha CID interrogated five people in connection with the circulation of rumours and objectionable posts on Facebook and WhatsApp during the Bhadrak riots last week, said CID Special DG B K Sharma. All the five people are residents of Bhadrak.

The riot-hit town is slowly limping back to normalcy with the administration relaxing curfew hours. Internet and bus services in the town has resumed. The curfew was reimposed by the district administration from 4 pm on Wednesday and will be extended to the next day till 7 am.

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday evening replaced Bhadrak SP Dilip Das and brought in Jajpur SP Anup Kumar Sahoo. Das has been facing much criticism over the way he handled the communal tension.

Similarly, additional district magistrate Pravash Bhoi, who was in-charge as the district collector when the communal tension had erupted, was transferred. He has been replaced by Talcher sub-Collector Shyambhakt Mishra.

