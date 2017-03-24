Odisha: Mercury level nearing 40 degree Celsius, IMD issues heatwave warning

Representational Image. Representational Image.

With mercury level hovering near 40 degree Celsius in most parts of the western Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday issued heatwave warning for next 48 hours. “The heatwave condition is likely to prevail over some parts Odisha during next 48 hours,” the IMD said in a bulletin issue at 1 pm today.

The western Odisha town of Titlagarh yesterday recorded the highest temperature of the season at 40.5 degree C, followed by 39.7 at industrial town of Angul and 39.2 degree C at Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters of Kalahandi.

Other towns which recorded temperature above 37 degree C yesterday are Sonepur and Sambalpur (38.8 deg C each), Jharsuguda (38.3 deg C), Cuttack (38 deg C) and Bhubaneswar (37.7 deg C).

The state capital also experienced relative humidity at 96 per cent, IMD said.

The day temperature also increased in coastal belt with Balasore recording 34 degree C, Chandbali 35.9 deg C, Paradip 30.8 deg C, Gopalpur 31.6 deg C and Puri 32.5 deg C.

High percentage of humidity level also caused lot of sweat in the coastal region, the IMD said.

Rain or thundershowers may likely to occur at one or two places in coastal parts of the state.

However, the interior parts would experience dry conditions, the weather report said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now