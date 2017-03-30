Odisha: Mercury crosses 43 degrees Celsius mark, IMD issues heatwave warning

The IMD has issued a heatwave warning in Odisha for the next 48 hours. (File Photo) The IMD has issued a heatwave warning in Odisha for the next 48 hours. (File Photo)

The mercury soared above 43 degrees Celsius mark in five Odisha towns on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing heatwave warning in the state during next 48 hours. “Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over in some parts of interior Odisha during the next 48 hours,” the MeT department said in a bulletin here this afternoon. It added that the hot weather will prevail till April 2.

The western Odisha towns which recorded 43 degrees Celsius by afternoon were Bolangir (43.8), Titlagarh (43.8), Jharsuguda (43.4), Angul (43.1) and Sonepur (43).

The mercury level reached 40 degrees Celsius in 13 different places across the state, IMD sources said.

Bhubaneswar recorded 36.7 degrees Celsius, while it was 42.2 degrees Celsius in Sambalpur. Other hot places were Keonjhar (40), Sundergarh (42), Hirakud (42.6), Talcher (42.6) and Bhawanipatna (42.5).

The IMD bulletin said the heat wave conditions prevailed over some parts of interior Odisha where the temperature was appreciably above normal. The weather was dry across the state and maximum and minimum temperatures observed no big change.

The temperature was normal in coastal area, above normal over north Odisha, appreciably above normal over south interior Odisha, the MeT office said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now