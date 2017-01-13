Odisha: Maoists kidnap 5 poll officials in Malkangiri

A local villager Manoranjan Sisa too was abducted along with the officials. (File photo) A local villager Manoranjan Sisa too was abducted along with the officials. (File photo)

Barely a month before the three-tier panchayat polls in the state are to be held, Maoists are reported to have abducted five officials in-charge of election and a villager from a remote area in the Maoist-dominated Malkangiri district Friday morning.

Five local officials had on January 11 gone to Panasput panchayat in a stretch of 150-odd villages bordering Andhra Pradesh but cut off from Odisha mainand by Balimela reservoir, for receiving nomination papers of the candidates contesting different posts in panchayat polls. The polls are slated to be held between February 13 and 21.

Odisha home secretary Asit Tripathy said junior engineer Kaminikanta Singh and panchayat extension officers Purusottam Behera, Lingaraj Majhi, Prabin Soren and Hrusikesh Nayak had gone to Pansaput panchayat on January 11.

“They were supposed to return on January 18 after the nomination and scrutiny process. They were last contacted on Thursday 5.30 pm over mobile phone. But there is a rumour in that area they may have been abducted. They were supposed to inform every evening. If we don’t get to hear from them this evening, we will take further course of action,” said Tripathy. The home secretary said DGP KB Singh has been asked to confirm.

A local villager Manoranjan Sisa too was abducted along with the officials.

Early this week, the CPI (Maoist) Malkangiri Divisional Committee has threatened the tribals to neither contest in the polls nor cast votes. The Maoists through posters had warned the tribals that anybody found doing so would be “sentenced to death” in people’s court. The posters also threatened to slice off thumbs of those who would vote. The Maoists also ordered that all developmental works underway in blocks and panchayats be stopped.