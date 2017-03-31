Odisha: Maoists attack Doikallu railway station, trigger blasts, snatch walkie talkies

Train movement will start only after ascertaining the security and safety aspects. Express Photo Train movement will start only after ascertaining the security and safety aspects. Express Photo

Suspected Maoists triggered blasts at Doikallu railway station in Rayagada district last night and abducted a couple of railway officials before they were allowed to go. The assailants snatched a few walkie talkies used by the railway staff. However, no railway staff or local people were injured.

Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway zone, JP Mohapatra said around 15-20 Maoists arrived at Doikallu railway station in Rayagada district at around 12.15 am and first ransacked the station master’s office. They then pulled out station master SK Parida and triggered an explosion in the office. They abducted Parida porter Gobind Hikaka for some time but later allowed them to go. However, they snatched away the walkie-talkie used by the Station Master.

“While one group was in the station master’s office, another group went to the goods train standing outside the station. They Forced the staff to shut down the engine,” said Mohapatra.

Mohapatra said all train movements in that section has been stopped. “Control room has been able to speak to them. District SP, Dy SP and other security officials have reached the station. Train movement will start only after ascertaining the security and safety aspects,” he said. Many trains have been stopped at Muniguda railway station of the district.

Posters of CPI (Maoists) were found at the railway station that protested on appointment of non-Odia senior police officers. It also mentioned that there are non-Odia Jawans in Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force. They even protested on appointment of non-Odia administrative officers.

