Odisha: Maoist surrenders before police in Malkangiri district

A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, surrendered before police in Malkangiri district on Sunday.

The ultra, identified as Waga Kawasi (35) alias Raju of Kalimela area in the district, was active in Maoist activities since 2004, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Mitrabhanu Mohapatra told reporters.

Odisha government had announced a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

Raju said he decided to give up arms and return to the social mainstream due to harassment and torture by the seniors in the banned outfit.

He said the red rebels had deviated from their original ideology and were harassing the tribals.

Raju had worked in Kalimela area Committee of Malkangiri division under Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

More than 11 cases involving killings, bomb blasts and loot were pending against Raju, the SP said adding he would be rehabilitated as per the state Government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.