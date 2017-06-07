Maoist couple carrying Rs 9 lakh reward surrenders in Odisha’s Malkangiri district

Rama Kawasi (38) and wife Weli Madkami alias Malati (25) at the Malakangiri district police station. (Source ANI) Rama Kawasi (38) and wife Weli Madkami alias Malati (25) at the Malakangiri district police station. (Source ANI)

A Maoist couple carrying a reward of Rs 9 lakh on their heads surrendered before the police in Malkangiri district in Odisha Wednesday. The couple was allegedly involved in heinous crimes like murder, landmine blast, explosions, attacks on security forces in their area, PTI quoted Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Mitrabhanu Mohapatra as saying.

Both Rama Kawasi (38) and wife Weli Madkami alias Malati (25) surrendered before the police as they wanted to return to the mainstream and give up on Naxal activities, police said. The surrender took place in the presence senior police officials where the two stated that they were disillusioned by the ideology of Maoists and that they were instead involved in torturing people including tribals, the Superintendent said.

Kawasi, who was a deputy commandant in Maoist ranks, hailed from Bodigeta village under Kalimela police station limits in the Maoist-hit district. He had been active since 2002 and carried a reward of five lakh on his head announced by Odisha government while wife Weli belonged to Bada Tekguda village in Kalimela area and worked as an area committee member in Boipariguda Area Committee. She had been involved in a dozen of crimes since 2006 and carried Rs four lakh reward, the SP said.

The couple, as they submitted their arms and surrendered in front of the Police and the media, urged Maoists to give up on arms and join the social mainstream.

