Odisha: Maoist carrying reward of Rs 4 lakh killed in encounter with police

Security personnel launched operations following specific information that a Maoist camp existed in the dense forest in the remote area located on Odisha-Andhra border. (Google Maps) Security personnel launched operations following specific information that a Maoist camp existed in the dense forest in the remote area located on Odisha-Andhra border. (Google Maps)

A Maoist involved in half a dozen murder cases and carrying a reward of Rs four lakh reward on his head was killed in an encounter with security forces in Malkangiri district early Saturday. G Nageswar Rao alias Chinnabai (38), involved in many crimes including half-a-dozen murders, was gunned down in Chitrakona cut-off area during the encounter following an operation launched by police in Kapatuti forest, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police, Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said.

A pistol, some ammunition, explosives, and several Maoist-related materials were seized from the spot following the gun battle, while a massive combing operation was launched in the area to track fleeing ultras, if any, the SP said. Chinnabai, who hailed from Kundumulu village in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, was an active rebel since 2008 and worked as ‘assistant commandant’ in Kalimela Area Committee of Malkangiri division under Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

The red rebel was carrying a reward of Rs four lakh announced by Odisha Government, the SP said.

Chinnabai was involved in a number of offences including around six killings, some landmine blasts, ambush and encounters with security personnel, police said. The encounter took place after security personnel launched operations following specific information that a Maoist camp existed in the dense forest in the remote area located on Odisha-Andhra border.

