Odisha Maoist attack: Jawan killed, 10 others injured in ambush

Odisha Maoist attack: The ambush happened in a forested area near Khamankhol in Kandhamal district. (Source: Google Maps) Odisha Maoist attack: The ambush happened in a forested area near Khamankhol in Kandhamal district. (Source: Google Maps)

A jawan was killed and 10 others were injured on Monday in a Maoist ambush in Odisha. The attack reportedly happened when personnel belonging to the Special Operation Group were returning to their base camp after completing a combing operation. The ambush happened in a forested area near Khamankhol in Kandhamal district. The SOG, a group that specialises in counter-insurgency, was formed by the Odisha government in 2004 to combat the Maoist problem.

In April, a CRPF battalion was caught in a Maoist ambush in Chattisgarh’s Sukma district. The attack left 25 CRPF personnel dead, the police force’s highest number of casualties in the last seven years. Days after the attack, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting with chief ministers from states affected by left-wing extremism. Singh asked the states to aggressively pursue counter-insurgency strategies to root out the Maoists.

