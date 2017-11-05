In absence of house, Odisha man forced to reside inside toilet since last three months

The man, identified as Chotu Rautia, said he had no place to live as his house was in an uninhabitable condition. (Source: ANI photo) The man, identified as Chotu Rautia, said he had no place to live as his house was in an uninhabitable condition. (Source: ANI photo)

In a shocking case, a man in Odisha’s Rourkela on Sunday alleged that he has been residing in a toilet since the last three months in the absence of a house, news agency ANI reported.

The man, identified as Chotu Rautia, said he had no place to live as his house was in an uninhabitable condition. He added he had, earlier, spoken to the concerned authority and they had promised him a house.

“My house has broken, where else do I sleep? I had informed the government and they had assured me of a house (Ghar toot gaya hai, aur kahan soyenge? Prashasan ko bataya tha, unhone kaha tha denge).”

Reacting to the issue, the Block Development Officer (BDO) officer of Lathikata denied that Rautia has been staying inside the toilet and added that they were trying to provide him a house. “Have not conducted a detailed inquiry but I spoke to him, he is not staying in the toilet but outside. Trying to help him to provide a house. Meanwhile, will think where will he stay for the time being,” he said.

