Odisha: Man involved in 16 criminal cases arrested

A 34-year-old wanted man was injured and arrested after an exchange of fire with police near Khandadeuli in Ganjam district, the police said. Acting on a tip off, a police team of Rambha and Khallikote launched an operation to nab Santosh Behera who tried to escape by firing at the police. In retaliation, they fired at him on Friday.

Behera (34), allegedly involved in at least 16 criminal cases, including murder, was injured in the encounter and arrested. He was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here as he received bullet injuries in both of his legs, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chhatrapur Ramesh Chandra Sethi said.

A 9-mm pistol, some live ammunition, a mobile phone and a motor-cycle were seized by the police from his possession, he said adding no police personnel was hurt in the exchange of fire. His accomplice, however, managed to escape, police said. The police said the accused was absconding since 2015. The SDPO said “we are also verifying his other criminal records.”

