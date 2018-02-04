Odisha mall fire: 100 firemen at spot, officials say no safety measures in place

The fire gradually spread to five adjacent shops at the nearby Citi Style Shopping Mall. (Photo: Twitter/ANI) The fire gradually spread to five adjacent shops at the nearby Citi Style Shopping Mall. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

A massive fire broke out inside a garment showroom at Palamandap near Badambadi in Cuttack on Sunday. At least five fire tenders and 100 firefighters have been pressed into service to douse the flames. Chief Fire Officer Sukant Sethi said firemen are trying to bring the blaze under control.

The fire gradually spread to five adjacent shops at the nearby Citi Style Shopping Mall. Initial reports suggest that several people are trapped inside the mall. However, no casualties have been reported till now.

The incident came to light when a few customers noticed the fire at around 11:40 am and immediately alerted the employees of the showroom, the Odisha TV reported. It gradually spread to nearby shops, including a bookstall, electric shop and hotel.

A short circuit inside the garment showroom is suspected to be the main cause of the fire. Sethi said the showroom lacked basic fire safety measures and there was no emergency exit for evacuation.

