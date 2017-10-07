Maoists kill tribal man suspecting him to be police informer

The body of Nayak with injury marks was later recovered from a forest area on the outskirt of the village, police said adding that his head was hit with stone and some blunt object. (Representational image) The body of Nayak with injury marks was later recovered from a forest area on the outskirt of the village, police said adding that his head was hit with stone and some blunt object. (Representational image)

Maoists killed a tribal man at a remote village in Malkangiri district suspecting him to be a police informer. Around 20 armed ultras stormed into Kurub village late last night and dragged Dambaru Nayak out of his house before killing him, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said.

The body of Nayak with injury marks was later recovered from a forest area on the outskirt of the village, police said adding that his head was hit with stone and some blunt object. The post-mortem report would show whether Nayak was also fired at.

A hand-written note left behind at the site by the assailants stated that Nayak was eliminated as he worked as an informer for the police in the area, they said. It was also alleged in the letter that the deceased was passing on information about the activities and movement of Maoists to the police.

Nayak, who earlier happened to be a Maoist sympathiser, had severed ties with the red rebels and given up the path of violence around two years ago, they said. Villagers said that the Maoists had earlier issued a warning and asked them not to provide any information to the police.

