MeT predicts more rains for Odisha

Already battered by heavy rain and gusty surface wind, Odisha is likely to experience more downpour till Saturday due to a depression which disrupted normal life in many parts of the state.

Having crossed the Odisha coast last night, the depression on Friday moved northward and lay centred about 25 km west of Chandbali, S C Sahu, Director of the Meteorological Centre here said.

The system would gradually weaken into a well marked low pressure area during the next 24 hours. Under its impact, rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at most places in Odisha in the next 24 hours, he said.

There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in coastal Odisha and heavy rains at one or two places in interior parts of the state during the next 24 hours.

Paradip and Gopalpur ports have been advised by the MeT office to hoist cautionary signal number three.

Strong surface wind from easterly direction with a speed of 45-55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph is likely to blow along and off the Odisha coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, the MeT office said.

As incessant rains pounded the state for the last two days, life was thrown out of gear. Rain water inundated low-lying areas and roads in many parts of the state, including Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada and Puri districts.

