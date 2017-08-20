Odisha likely to experience heavy rains in next 24 hours: MeT

People walk through water logged roads in Sambalpur. PTI Photo People walk through water logged roads in Sambalpur. PTI Photo

Already battered by rains for the past several days, many parts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall and gusty surface wind in the next 24 hours due to a ‘well marked low pressure’. Yesterday’s low pressure now lies as a ‘well marked low pressure’ area over southeast Vidarbha and its neighbourhood on Sunday.

It’s associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 9.5 km above mean sea level and is tilting southwestwards with height, the meteorological centre here said. Under its influence, rain and thundershower are likely to occur at many places in Odisha and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over south Odisha during the next 24 hours, it said.

Gusty surface wind from the southeasterly direction with speed reaching 35-45 kmph and gusting up to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Odisha coast. As the sea condition would be moderate to rough, the MeT office advised fishermen to be cautious while venturing

into the sea.

Most parts of Odisha have already been lashed by rainfall of varied intensity during the last several days. Rainfall has occurred at most places over Odisha with heavy rainfall at one or two places over the south interior region since yesterday.

