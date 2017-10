The leopard skin was seized near Dangadhia village under Kaptipada forest range yesterday (Google Maps) The leopard skin was seized near Dangadhia village under Kaptipada forest range yesterday (Google Maps)

The forest department has seized a leopard skin and arrested two persons on the charge of poaching the animal from Similipal National Park area here, an official said on Tuesday. The leopard skin was seized near Dangadhia village under Kaptipada forest range yesterday.

The leopard was killed inside the Similipal National Park, the official said. Two persons, stated to be poachers, were arrested and a motorbike was seized from them.

