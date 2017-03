To deal with cases of violence against women, Odisha on Wednesday launched a statewide women’s helpline number — 181. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the helpline service at a function organised by the Women and Child Development department.

All calls on this number will land at the District Women and Child Cell where at least one constable will be present round the clock. As per NCRB 2015 statistics, Odisha is ranked fifth in the country in terms of the number of rape cases.