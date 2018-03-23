Odisha: KISS to host ‘Commonwealth Big Lunch’

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar, in partnership with British Council, India, is hosting the ‘Commonwealth Big Lunch’ on March 23. High Commissioners, Deputy High Commissioners and representatives from High Commissions of 53 Commonwealth countries and delegates from British Council will be in attendance along with 30,000 staff and students of the institute.

British Council is celebrating 70 years of inception in Commonwealth countries. On this occasion, it has organised a mega lunch. KISS is the only organisation from Asia to be selected by British Council to host the Commonwealth Big Lunch.

The High Commissioners and delegates from Commonwealth countries will join in various programmes at KIIT & KISS on March 23 and have lunch with 27,000 students of KISS from 12 noon. Three venues have been prepared and 10 dishes will be served to all of them. The motto of the programme is to encourage people to get together to celebrate their Commonwealth connections through food.

The Commonwealth Big Lunch is an international initiative launched by UK PM Theresa May. The initiative comes as the UK is set to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, bringing together up to 52 leaders from across the Commonwealth to London and Windsor from 16-20 April.

