Odisha govt increases compensation for death in attacks by wild animals

Odisha government on Saturday increased its compensation in cases of death due to attacks by wild animals from Rs three lakh to four lakh. “In case of attack by wild animals, it has been decided to enhance the compensation amount from Rs three lakh to Rs four lakh in favour of the legal heirs of the deceased person,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik, who was speaking at a programme on the occasion of Wildlife Week, said the government has decided to provide compensation also for sheep and goat killed by wild animals. He said Rs 2,000 would be paid for every sheep or goat and Rs 750 for every lamb killed.

Odisha government, he said, is committed to ensure better livelihoods for people staying in remote villages of the protected areas and has brought out guidelines for extending relocation packages for them.

While a payment of Rs 10 lakh is made to each family, the infrastructural needs of these villages are also being taken up, Patnaik said. Recent census figures have shown a rising trend of wildlife in the state, he said adding sustained efforts have yielded satisfactory results for salt water crocodiles, black bucks, elephants, migratory birds and dolphins.

The number of olive ridley turtles visiting Odisha coast for nesting has grown from 7.24 lakh in 2010-11 to 9.75 lakh in 2016-17 because of better protection measures and awareness programmes, Patnaik said.

The arrival of migratory birds too has increased from 8.58 lakh in 2010-11 to 10.79 lakh in 2016-17, the chief minister said adding the tiger population has now reached 40 which was 32 in 2010-11.

The chief minister presented Biju Patnaik Award for Wildlife Conservation for 2016-17 to Chakradhar Hembram of Mayurbhanj for his outstanding contribution in the field of Wildlife Conservation. Hembram was given Rs 2 lakh, citation and a shawl.

