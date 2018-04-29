Odisha: Hospital declares six-year-old rape victim from Cuttack dead

The girl’s health status had taken a turn for the worse, since Saturday. The girl’s health status had taken a turn for the worse, since Saturday.

The six-year-old girl, who was raped, strangulated, and abandoned to die by her 25-year-old neighbour in Odisha’s Cuttack district, has now been declared dead by authorities at SCB Medical College.

“The alleged rape victim at pediatrics intensive care unit (PICU) had a cardiac arrest and was declared dead. Police inquest and post-mortem examinations being arranged”, said Dr Shyama Kanungo, superintendent of SCB Medical College.

The girl’s health status had taken a turn for the worse, since Saturday. A health bulletin, prepared by SCB authorities, warned that the patient was “deeply comatose” and that her “brain stem reflex was absent”. She had no response to pain stimuli, while her pupils were dilated and not responding to light, the report had said.

It is not clear why the girl’s health deteriorated after she had shown some signs of revival on Friday. Her coma score had climbed to 6/15 on the Glasgow Coma Scale – a neurological indicator of a patient’s state of consciousness. The 6/15 score meant the girl could perform basic commands.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd