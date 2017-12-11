Devalued Degree
  • Odisha: Headmaster held for sexual harassment of Class VI student

Odisha: Headmaster held for sexual harassment of Class VI student

The headmaster has been booked under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 12 of POCSO Act

By: PTI | Baripada | Updated: December 11, 2017 8:25 pm
ncrb, chandigarh crime data, juvenile crime cases chandigarh, 2016 crime data ncrb, national crime records bureau, chandigarh news, chandigarh info, indian express Picture for representational purpose
Related News

The headmaster of a government-run school was arrested today on the charge of sexually harassing a girl student in Bangiriposhi area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

Tapas Kumar Giri (50), the headmaster of a government school, was arrested for alleged sexual harassment of a Class VI girl, Inspector In-Charge of Bangiriposi police station G C Behera said. “The girl had stopped going to school after the incident took place last week. When her family members enquired, she narrated the incident to them, following which an FIR was filed today,” he said.

As soon as the news spread, angry villagers gheraoed the school demanding immediate arrest of the headmaster. Giri was booked under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 12 of POCSO Act, the officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 11: Latest News