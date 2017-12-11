Odisha: Headmaster held for sexual harassment of Class VI student

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

The headmaster of a government-run school was arrested today on the charge of sexually harassing a girl student in Bangiriposhi area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

Tapas Kumar Giri (50), the headmaster of a government school, was arrested for alleged sexual harassment of a Class VI girl, Inspector In-Charge of Bangiriposi police station G C Behera said. “The girl had stopped going to school after the incident took place last week. When her family members enquired, she narrated the incident to them, following which an FIR was filed today,” he said.

As soon as the news spread, angry villagers gheraoed the school demanding immediate arrest of the headmaster. Giri was booked under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 12 of POCSO Act, the officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App