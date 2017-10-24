Odisha has built 1 lakh acre land bank for industries, says government official

The Naveen Patnaik-led government is also wooing offshore investments in the state. File Photo The Naveen Patnaik-led government is also wooing offshore investments in the state. File Photo

As part of initiatives to help investors set up facilities in the state, the Odisha government has built a 1 lakh acre land bank. The state industries department’s principal secretary Sanjeev Chopra said the government had offered various sops and incentives to investors who were showcased advantages of setting up ventures in the mineral-rich state.

“I am sure investors will understand our policies. When investors will come to set up industries, land will be required in huge amount. We have already created a land bank of 1 lakh acre,” he said.

Chopra said the land had been given all clearances and was ready-to-use, asserting that projects would not face any delays due to hurdles. South Korean steel giant Posco had suspended its $12 billion steel project in Odisha, citing delays in various regulatory approvals and land hurdles in setting up a 12 MTPA steel plant at Jagatsinghpur.

Chopra said Odisha had no dearth of land and the government would keep on adding more of it to the bank. “The government is using the policy of engagement not confrontation. It will engage the locals and tell them the purpose for acquiring their land,” Chopra said, alleging that a handful of locals with vested interests were creating differences among the villagers and the government.

The government is also wooing offshore investments. A state government delegation, led by Industries Minister Niranjan Pujari and Chopra, will soon head to Japan where they will apprise investors on the state’s business-friendly policies. Last month, the two had met officials of Japanese companies operating in the country at the Embassy of Japan in Delhi and informed them about the mega industrial projects coming up in the state.

The state government had also held meetings with over two dozen downstream companies at Tata Steel plant premises at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district to showcase the business ecosystem, available incentives and infrastructure facilities in the state. More than 70 downstream and ancillary companies had attended a conference on Ancillary and Downstream Opportunities in Aluminium last week in Bhubaneswar. The government had assured investors of uninterrupted supply of raw materials for their projects.

As per the Odisha government, Master planning of National Investment and Manufacturing Zone, Kalinganagar, Dhamra Port-based industrial region and Infovalley has been completed while that of petrochemical investment region at Paradip is under way and will be wrapped up in the next 3-4 months. Other projects such as plastic park at Paradip, electronics manufacturing cluster at Infovalley and aluminium park in Angul are ready for investments.

