Odisha govt transfers 41 officers including 17 IAS

Odisha government on Saturday effected a reshuffle in the bureaucracy by transferring as many as 41 officers including 17 IAS, according to a notification issued by the General Administration department. Mahendra Kumar Mallick, an IAS officer of 2002 batch, has been appointed as the new director of Animal husbandry and Veterinary services while 2004 batch officer Prasanta Kumar Senapati is new director of Fisheries, the notification said.

Debendra Kumar Mohapatra has been appointed as Excise Commissioner while Ratnakar Rout is new managing director OSIC. Pratap Chandra Dash is new director of Panchayati Raj department. Hemanta Kumar Padhi is the new Director of Estates and M Muthukumar, the director Horticulture has been given additional charge as new Director Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya, it said.

Vijaya Ketan Upadhyaya is new joint secretary Water Resources department and Mansi Nimbhal is new project director OPTELP, the notification said.

