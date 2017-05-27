Odisha government to open three new cyber police stations

Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal to set up the new cyber police stations. (File photo) Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal to set up the new cyber police stations. (File photo)

Odisha government on Saturday decided to open three cyber police stations at Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur. Each of the three new cyber police station will have two inspectors, four sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors and three constables.

Official sources said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is also in-charge of the home department, approved a proposal in this regard and creation of 33 posts to man the upcoming three cyber police stations. The state’s first cyber police station operates from the office of the police crime branch in Cuttack.

The officials to be engaged in the cyber police stations will undergo training in the subject of cyber crime and its investigation, an official said. Each cyber police station will look after certain police districts in the state. While the cyber police Station in Cuttack will have jurisdiction in the coastal districts, the one at Berhampur will look after the state’s southern region.

Sambalpur and Rourkela cyber police stations will be assigned to look after central and western parts of the state, the sources said.

