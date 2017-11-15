After West Bengal gets GI tag for rasogolla, Odisha govt to lay claim of its own

The statement also mentioned that the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government had obtained the GI tag for Banglar Rasogolla not Odisha’s Odishara Rasogolla (Source: Wikipedia) The statement also mentioned that the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government had obtained the GI tag for Banglar Rasogolla not Odisha’s Odishara Rasogolla (Source: Wikipedia)

After West Bengal was awarded with the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Banglar Rasogolla’ (Bengal Rasogolla) on Tuesday, the Odisha government announced a few hours later that it was “in process” of obtaining the same for ‘Odishara Rasagolla.’

“Odisha government is in process of obtaining GI tag for Odishara Rasagolla. It originated in Odisha and is offered at Jagannath Temple as part of religious rituals by people of Odisha since the 12th century,” Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night.

The statement also mentioned that while the Mamata Banerjee-led government had obtained the GI tag for Banglar Rasogolla, the Odisha government was in process of obtaining GI for Odishara Rasogolla — which dates back to more than 800 years.

A GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. Odisha had claimed a few years ago that the sweet was ‘invented’ within its geography. While the Bengal government applied for GI registration in 2015, the Odisha government celebrated ‘Rosogolla Divas’ last year.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said, “We have always known Rasogolla to be ours. There was an attempt to create a controversy over its origin by Odisha (but) our department was quick to react. Now ultimately it has been proved that Rasogolla originated from Bengal.” With GI tag, Bengal retains rosogulla: Here’s why Odisha may not be happy

Odisha Government is in process of obtaining GI tag for Odishara Rasagolla. It originated in #Odisha and is offered at Jagannath Temple as part of religious rituals by people of Odisha since centuries. pic.twitter.com/zk0tOAxj7c — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) November 14, 2017

